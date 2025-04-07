Jonathan Perez Injury: Subs off in loss

Perez left with a potential injury after the first half of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Toluca.

Perez featured as a left-sided center-back for the second time in a row but was replaced by Ismael Govea halfway through the game. The youngster has generated at least five clearances in each of his last three appearances. However, his availability is in doubt for the next match against Queretaro, in which his absence would hurt a back line that is also without Bruno Amione (knee).