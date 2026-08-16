Jonathan Perez headshot

Jonathan Perez News: Option to face Chivas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Perez (international duty) is on the bench in the weekend's clash with Guadalajara.

Perez's return from his participation at the Central American and Caribbean Games increases his club's capacity to reshuffle the back line during busy periods. However, he's currently limited to a substitute role while all of Franco Pardo, Felipe Sanchez and Efrain Orona appear in a three-man central defense.

Jonathan Perez
Santos Laguna
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