Jonathan Perez News: Starting versus Columbus

Perez (not injury related) is in the initial lineup for Wednesday's clash against Columbus Crew.

Perez was out of only one game and made a surprising comeback into the main squad in the midweek fixture. He'll most likely operate on the right wing at the expense of Ahmed Qasem. With two assists over his last seven league performances and one goal and assist in a recent cup clash, the Mexican may be reliable for offensive stats, although he has also suffered with disciplinary issues lately.