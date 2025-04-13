Jonathan Perlaza News: Tallies six crosses in win

Perlaza generated six crosses (one accurate) and two tackles in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Santos.

Perlaza led his squad in crosses but failed to contribute to the score sheet during his first start in three months. He took Francisco Venegas' place at left-back, though it's unclear whether that was due to rotation or a permanent change in the usual lineup. Either way, Perlaza will look to open his goals or assists count while putting crosses into the box when he's on the field for the rest of the season.