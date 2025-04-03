Jonathan Rodriguez Injury: Set to return stateside

Rodriguez (knee) is expected to return to Portland on Friday and is expected to be back in training next week, manager Phil Neville told media Thursday. "[Jonathan] Rodriguez is back from his Visa tomorrow and hopefully he trains with us next week," he said.

Rodriguez doesn't have a timetable for his return from a knee injury, but at least he seems to have solved his paperwork issues. The striker will return to training next week, but it's uncertain when he'll be ready to return to action. He recorded 16 goals and five assists across 30 appearances (28 starts) for Portland in 2024.