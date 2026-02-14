Jonathan Rodriguez News: Departs Timbers

Rodriguez saw a buyout of his contract exercised and therefore departs Timbers, the club announced. "We are incredibly grateful for Jonathan's contributions during his time with the Portland Timbers. Even during this challenging and uncertain time while dealing with an injury, he has remained a great teammate and professional," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy said.

Rodriguez made 35 appearances with 27 starts across two seasons for the Portland Timbers, totaling 17 goals and eight assists. He led the club with 16 goals during the 2024 campaign before suffering a season-ending injury in 2025. Signed as a Designated Player in 2024, he debuted in Major League Soccer three days later against the Philadelphia Union, playing 90 minutes and scoring in his first match.