Jonathan Rodriguez headshot

Jonathan Rodriguez News: On bench against Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Rodriguez (knee) is on the bench to face Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Rodriguez has completed his recovery from an injury that sidelined him since the start of the year. He was a regular starter last season, in which he ranked first and third on the squad with 16 goals and five assists, respectively. He may be able to exploit his skills on the left wing if he takes that spot from Antony in upcoming matchups.

Jonathan Rodriguez
Portland Timbers
