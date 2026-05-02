Jonathan Rowe Injury: Selected for Cagliari tilt

Rowe (quad) returned to full training Saturday and has made the squad list for Sunday's clash with Cagliari, Bologna announced.

Rowe won't need to miss time despite hurting his quad early in the week and will be in contention to start with Federico Bernardeschi (hip) and Benjamin Dominguez on the left wing, depending on his fitness level. He has taken at least one shot in his last three showings, totaling five attempts (one on target) and adding four crosses (zero accurate), one key pass and two tackles (one won) over that span.