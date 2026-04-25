Jonathan Rowe News: Decent outing against Roma

Rowe drew three fouls and had three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Roma.

Rowe tried to get something going, especially in the second half, but it was too little too late to reopen the contest. He has taken at least one shot in the last three tilts, accumulating five attempts (one on target) and recording four crosses (zero accurate), one chance created and two tackles (one won) over that span, with no goal contributions.