Rowe was used as a substitute for the third time in four matches and came on at halftime in Sunday's match against Fiorentina, providing his first assist of the season with a cross for Giovanni Fabbian after a high turnover. The winger could have added to his output, as he attempted three shots and created two key passes. Rowe remains in competition with Riccardo Orsolini and has often been deployed off the bench, recording no goals and one assist while making six starts across 12 Serie A appearances this season.