Jonathan Rowe News: Finds back of net off bench

Rowe scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-1 victory versus Montpellier.

Rowe came on as a substitute in the 65th minute and scored Marseille's fourth goal in the 74th minute, contributing to the victory over Montpellier on Saturday. This was his third goal of the season and one of the goals of the season in terms of execution, as he scored with a backheel volley off a wonderful cross from Ulisses Garcia. The forward will look to build on this performance against Brest on Sunday.