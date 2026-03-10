Jonathan Rowe News: First Serie A goal

Rowe scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Verona.

Rowe hit the ball first-time from the top of the box Sunday to open the scoring and record his first career Serie A goal in Bologna's 2-1 loss to Verona. The forward has been pushing for a breakthrough, attempting 11 shots (three on goal) and creating five chances across his last five Serie A appearances (four starts). After making just 10 starting appearances for Bologna from August 2025 through January 2026, Rowe has been named to the staring XI in eight of their last 10 fixtures in all competitions.