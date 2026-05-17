Jonathan Rowe headshot

Jonathan Rowe News: Gets assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Rowe assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Atalanta.

Rowe was able to assist on Bologna's winning goal in his return to the starting lineup after getting a goal in the last match. He should maintain his starting role in the Serie A finale against Inter Milan, though it is a tough matchup as the league champs have only condeded 32 goals.

Jonathan Rowe
Bologna
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