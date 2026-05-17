Jonathan Rowe News: Gets assist

Rowe assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Atalanta.

Rowe was able to assist on Bologna's winning goal in his return to the starting lineup after getting a goal in the last match. He should maintain his starting role in the Serie A finale against Inter Milan, though it is a tough matchup as the league champs have only condeded 32 goals.