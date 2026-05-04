Jonathan Rowe News: Plays one half against Cagliari

Rowe (quad) had one shot and one key pass and drew four fouls in 45 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Cagliari.

Rowe didn't get the start following a small injury, but was deployed early and was rather slippery, although he didn't pick up many stats in the final third. He has fired one or more shots in four straight contests, totaling six (one on target) and adding two key passes, four crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles (one won) over that span, with no goal contributions.