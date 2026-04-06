Jonathan Rowe News: Scores in win

Rowe scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Cremonese.

Rowe put a pair of shots on goal during Sunday's win, and turned one of them into a crucial goal during the one-goal win. The striker was efficient even with limited volume and was the hero during the 2-1 win. Rowe will need to continue this sort of efficiency if he wants to keep scoring on limited chances.