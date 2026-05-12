Jonathan Rowe News: Scores once versus Napoli

Rowe scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and two crosses (zero accurate) in 17 minutes in Monday's 3-2 win against Napoli.

Rowe had a limited usage in this one but decided the contest with a pretty bicycle kick from the middle of the box on a rebound, ending a five-game scoring slump. It's his seventh goal in the season. He has taken at least one shot in five consecutive matches, amassing eight shots (two on target) and posting two key passes, six crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles (zero won) during that stretch.