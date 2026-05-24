Jonathan Rowe News: Workmanlike in Inter fixture

Rowe had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created and won two of two tackles in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Inter Milan.

Rowe didn't manage to contribute to a goal but picked up a small amount of stats in a few categories. He took at least one shot in the last seven contests, accumulating 12 (four on target), and sent in one or more crosses in the last three, racking up six (one accurate). He gained steam and prominence as the season progressed, finishing up with seven goals, four assists, 70 shots (23 on target) and 36 chances created.