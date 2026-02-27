Jonathan Sirois headshot

Jonathan Sirois Injury: Questionable with head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Sirois is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville due to a head injury, according to his club.

Sirois is going to need some testing ahead of Saturday's match, with the goalie suffering a head injury. The good news is he is slotted as their backup keeper, so this is a minor loss. Even if he is fit, a bench spot is likely all that awaits him.

Jonathan Sirois
FC Dallas
