Jonathan Sirois Injury: Questionable with head injury
Sirois is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville due to a head injury, according to his club.
Sirois is going to need some testing ahead of Saturday's match, with the goalie suffering a head injury. The good news is he is slotted as their backup keeper, so this is a minor loss. Even if he is fit, a bench spot is likely all that awaits him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Sirois See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot316 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing323 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist358 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20October 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13September 26, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Sirois See More