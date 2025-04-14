Jonathan Sirois News: Allows one goal in defeat
Sirois had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Charlotte FC.
Sirois turned aside three of four Charlotte shots on target Saturday and made one clearance as Montreal fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Over his most recent five appearances (five starts), Charlotte's first-choice keeper has made 17 saves and two clearances while conceding seven goals and recording a single clean sheet. Sirois is likely to be the man between the sticks Saturday when Montreal host Orlando City.
