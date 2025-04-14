Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Sirois headshot

Jonathan Sirois News: Allows one goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Sirois had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Charlotte FC.

Sirois turned aside three of four Charlotte shots on target Saturday and made one clearance as Montreal fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Over his most recent five appearances (five starts), Charlotte's first-choice keeper has made 17 saves and two clearances while conceding seven goals and recording a single clean sheet. Sirois is likely to be the man between the sticks Saturday when Montreal host Orlando City.

Jonathan Sirois
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now