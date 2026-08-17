Jonathan Sirois News: Allows one in win
Sirois allowed a goal while making three saves during Sunday's 2-1 win over Austin.
Sirois allowed a goal in the 57th minute but held Austin from there as Dallas found the game winning goal. The keeper has allowed two goals while combining for 16 saves over his last three appearances. Dallas head to RSL in mid week action Wednesday.
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