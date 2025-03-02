Jonathan Sirois News: Another five saves, goal conceded
Sirois registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Minnesota United.
Montreal's team is multiple games into its 2025 season, and both matchups included Sirois logging five saves. Unlike the two's first, his latest appearance excluded multiple goals conceded. Currently, Montreal's next game is scheduled for March 8 at Vancouver, and Sirois will look to improve again.
