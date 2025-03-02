Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Sirois headshot

Jonathan Sirois News: Another five saves, goal conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Sirois registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Minnesota United.

Montreal's team is multiple games into its 2025 season, and both matchups included Sirois logging five saves. Unlike the two's first, his latest appearance excluded multiple goals conceded. Currently, Montreal's next game is scheduled for March 8 at Vancouver, and Sirois will look to improve again.

Jonathan Sirois
CF Montreal
