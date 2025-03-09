Jonathan Sirois News: Busy despite loss
Sirois made five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Sirois faced seven shots and stopped five of them and was still saddled with the loss during Saturday's clash. The goalkeeper just couldn't keep up with the exciting Vancouver attack and was overwhelmed by volume. Sirois should have some easier matches to try and deal with in the coming weeks, though he may find himself under siege frequently.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now