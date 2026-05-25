Jonathan Sirois News: Concedes one
Sirois made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Colorado Rapids.
Sirois recorded four saves and two clearances. He has made just two appearances this campaign and has taken Michael Collodi's place for the last couple of games.
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