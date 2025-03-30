Jonathan Sirois News: Concedes one against Chicago
Sirois had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire.
Sirois had a quiet day in net but still allowed a goal, making one save and allowing one goal in the draw. This is his second consecutive match without a clean sheet, still with one in six appearances this season. He will hope to see another one soon with their next match against Columbus on Saturday.
