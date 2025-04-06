Jonathan Sirois News: Concedes twice in loss
Sirois recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Columbus Crew.
Sirois conceded two goals Saturday, both of which came within the first 26 minutes of the match. It marked the fourth time in seven starts he conceded multiple goals, a rough start to the campaign for the Canadian. He faces another difficult matchup Saturday versus Charlotte, a side which has scored 12 goals though seven matches this season.
