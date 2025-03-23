Jonathan Sirois News: Gives up three goals

Sirois made four saves but gave up three goals in an 11-minute stretch in Montreal's 3-0 loss to Nashville SC Saturday.

Sirois was solid for much of the game but Montreal as a unit broke down in the second half, allowing three goals from the 56th to 67th minute. Sirois will have another challenge next Saturday when Montreal faces a Chicago Fire side which has eight goals over its last three matches, all of which were wins for Chicago.