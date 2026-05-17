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Jonathan Sirois News: Saves penalty against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Sirois registered five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Sirois could not be blamed for the goals allowed, but he did come up big by denying Beau Leroux from the spot to keep his side from falling behind in the final minutes of the first half. It was the goalkeeper's season debut, as he took over the starting spot from Michael Collodi. If the adjustment sticks moving forward, the Canadian could receive a longer look to display his skills for a team that has found clean sheets hard to come by.

Jonathan Sirois
FC Dallas
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