Jonathan Sirois News: Saves six in stalemate draw

Sirois recorded six saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.

Sirois was the busier of the two goalkeepers Saturday, he ensured his team left the match with a point by pulling off six big saves and posting his first clean sheet of the season. The 23-year-old has conceded an average of 1.5 goals per game and delivered an average of 5.3 saves per game (currently second best in the league). He has a good chance of chalking up his second clean sheet in Montreal's next at Nashville. The Coyotes have not scored in two of their last three matches.