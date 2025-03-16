Jonathan Sirois News: Saves six in stalemate draw
Sirois recorded six saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.
Sirois was the busier of the two goalkeepers Saturday, he ensured his team left the match with a point by pulling off six big saves and posting his first clean sheet of the season. The 23-year-old has conceded an average of 1.5 goals per game and delivered an average of 5.3 saves per game (currently second best in the league). He has a good chance of chalking up his second clean sheet in Montreal's next at Nashville. The Coyotes have not scored in two of their last three matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now