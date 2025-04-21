Jonathan Sirois News: Two saves in draw

Sirois recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC.

Sirois turned aside just two Orlando shots on target Saturday to help his team earn a share of the points in the 0-0 stalemate. Over his last five appearances, Montreal's starting keeper has made 13 saves and one clearance while conceding seven goals and recording his second clean sheet of the season. Sirois is likely to be between the sticks Saturday when Montreal travel to tussle with New York Red Bulls.