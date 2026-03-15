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Jonathan Sirois News: Unused Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Sirois was an unused sub in Saturday's 3-3 draw against San Diego FC.

Sirois was an option for the first time this season after opening the season with a head injury. Michael Collodi has been taking over as the first-string keeper and is expected to remain the same for the time being.

Jonathan Sirois
FC Dallas
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