Jonathan Tah News: Earns suspension

Tah is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation.

Tah has picked a ban and will be out next contest due to his fifth yellow card. He will miss out against Union Berlin on March 21, returning after the break to face Freiburg on April 4. He is a starting defender, and this is a rough loss for the club, likely to leave Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae to start in the center of defense.