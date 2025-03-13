Jonathan Tah News: Energetic defensive performance

Tah generated two tackles (two won) and six clearances in Tuesday's 2-0 loss against Bayern Munich.

Tah led the Bayer Leverkusen defensive effort Tuesday with six clearances,, though he was unable to keep the Bayern Munich attack at-bay in a 2-0 defeat. The central defender also logged one block during his 90 minutes of play. Over the 2024/2025 Champions League campaign, Tah contributed to five clean sheets over his 10 appearances (10 starts).