Jonathan Tah News: Expected starter for World Cup

Tah is set to be the lead starting defender for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Tah is coming off a solid season with Bayern and will look to carry the momentum into the World Cup, with the center-back likely to be an everyday starter for Germany. This will come as the defender's first World Cup appearance, likely to start alongside Nico Schlotterbeck. He will be a major part of a team that will look to see a better defensive record than the 2022 World Cup, as their five goals allowed in three games were a major part of their group stage exit. Tah should enter as a huge help, as he has earned his spot as one of the top defenders in the world over the past few seasons, recording six clean sheets in his 23 starts with Bayern this past campaign.