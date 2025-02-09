Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Tah headshot

Jonathan Tah News: Leads backline in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Tah generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg.

Tah led the Bayer Leverkusen defense with five clearances Saturday as they played to a 0-0 stalemate versus Vfl Wolfsburg. The central defender also made two interceptions and one block. Tah has been integral to the recent defensive form of Leverkusen who have kept two clean sheets across their last three fixtures (all competitions). Over the three-match stretch, Tah has played the full 90 minutes in each tilt and made 12 total clearances.

Jonathan Tah
Bayer Leverkusen
