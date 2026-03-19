Jonathan Tah News: Wins three tackles in Atalanta bout

Tah registered four tackles (three won), two clearances and two interceptions in Wednesday's 4-1 win against Atalanta.

Tah was rock-solid in the back, posting his highest number of tackles since early December, but Atalanta found a way to score late in the game. He'll get the day off versus Union Berlin due to a suspension. He has recorded multiple clearances and at least one block in his last four appearances, amassing 25 and six, respectively, and notching six tackles (four won) and four interceptions during that stretch, with no clean sheets.