Jonathan Vonheim Norbye News: Joins Fredrikstad FK on loan

Norbye has joined Norwegian top-flight side Fredrikstad FK on loan until the end of the season, with the club holding a purchase option for the center-back, according to his parent club.

Norbye has struggled to carve out a consistent role since leaving Norway, managing just one Bundesliga appearance for Leipzig back in 2023 and failing to nail down regular minutes during his loan stint at Arminia Bielefeld earlier this season. Returning to his native country gives the 19-year-old a chance to get meaningful game time in a familiar environment and prove himself ahead of what could be a permanent move if Fredrikstad decide to trigger the purchase option at the end of the campaign.