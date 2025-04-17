Jones El-Abdellaoui Injury: Not available vs. Barcelona

El-Abdellaoui won't be available to face Barcelona on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury that will keep him sidelined for a few games, manager Claudio Giraldez told media Thursday. "Jones won't be with us for this match, and his injury will keep him sidelined a bit longer than Carl's [Starfelt]."

Considering that Starfelt will be sidelined for around 10 to 15 days, it's worth noting that El-Abdellaoui might be sidelined for around three weeks in a potential best-case scenario. His absence won't affect many fantasy decisions, however, as he hasn't played much throughout the campaign.