Joni Montiel News: First career UCL assist in exit

Joni Montiel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat against Newcastle United.

Montiel provided his first career Champions League assist, setting up the opener for Camilo Duran. Having started the last four matches of the campaign, he attempted four shots and created four chances, yet he will now wait for another chance to feature as Qarabag's European campaign comes to an end.