Jonny News: Two tackles in clean sheet

Jonny had one cross (one accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 3-0 win over Getafe.

Jonny had spent the last three games of the league on the bench during a crucial stretch of last season but returned to the starting lineup as a center back in a back three system, contributing to a clean sheet with two tackles, two clearances and one block. The defender is likely to continue featuring while results stay positive, though the arrival of Nicolas Valentini could threaten his place at any time.