Joon-Hong Kim News: Allows six in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Kim made four saves and conceded six goals during Sunday's 6-1 loss against San Jose.

Kim had close to none help from the defensive line as he saw opposing forwards appearing unmarked in front of him all the time. The goalkeeper still made some saves here but it's impossible leaving the pitch as a positive net for fantasy teams after allowing so many goals. After getting beaten 12 times over his last three starts, the goalkeeper will have another tough matchup on Saturday, when his side hosts Cincinnati.

