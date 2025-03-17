Joon-Hong Kim News: Clean sheet in stalemate draw
Kim registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus CF Montreal.
Kim completed two saves Saturday to deliver his first clean sheet of the season. The Korean has conceded six from DC's previous three matches and will be challenged to produce a shutout in their next against Orlando. The Lions are currently second highest scorers in the league with nine goals from their first four games.
