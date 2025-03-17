Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joon-Hong Kim headshot

Joon-Hong Kim News: Clean sheet in stalemate draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Kim registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus CF Montreal.

Kim completed two saves Saturday to deliver his first clean sheet of the season. The Korean has conceded six from DC's previous three matches and will be challenged to produce a shutout in their next against Orlando. The Lions are currently second highest scorers in the league with nine goals from their first four games.

Joon-Hong Kim
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now