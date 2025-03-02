Joon-Hong Kim News: Concedes two in lackluster performance

Kim made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire.

Kim did not post a distinguishing performance Saturday. He only managed to save two of the four shots he faced on target. The 21-year-old joined United from Korea's Jeonbuk in January, he has not yet posted a clean sheet and has conceded four in the first two games of the season. He has a good chance to secure his first shutout in DC's next at home to Kansas City, KC have only scored two from their last three matches.