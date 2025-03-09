Joon-Hong Kim News: Easy win

Kim registered no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Kim faced one shot and failed to stop it and still came away with the win during Saturday's match. It's not exactly the most encouraging performance as he failed to stop the only shot on his net, but a win is a win and Kim did enough to kill the match off in the closing stages.