Jordan Amavi Injury: Uncertain to face Strasbourg

Amavi (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's match against Strasbourg, according to manager Eric Roy. "All the others are potentially selectable with uncertainties over Jordan, who is back."

Amavi could be back with the team after nearly a month out due to a hamstring injury, with the defender now questionable for Sunday's match. His fitness will likely come down to a test ahead of that match, with that deciding if he is an option. If fit, he will likely only see a spot on the bench following the absence, starting in nine of his 12 appearances but going unused consistently.