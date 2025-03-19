Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Ayew headshot

Jordan Ayew News: Appears off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Ayew appeared off the bench for one minute in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester United.

Ayew saw the field for the first time in two games Sunday, appearing for a short stint late into the match after going unused the last two contests. He was decent in his few minuets, earning two crosses and two tackles. He was a starter before the two-game absence and will hope to see some more starting time soon.

Jordan Ayew
Leicester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now