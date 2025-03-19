Jordan Ayew News: Appears off bench
Ayew appeared off the bench for one minute in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester United.
Ayew saw the field for the first time in two games Sunday, appearing for a short stint late into the match after going unused the last two contests. He was decent in his few minuets, earning two crosses and two tackles. He was a starter before the two-game absence and will hope to see some more starting time soon.
