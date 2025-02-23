Jordan Ayew News: Leads attacking effort

Ayew registered six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Friday's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

Ayew led a punchless Leicester attack Friday in crosses (six, two accurate) and corners (four) during his 55 minutes of play as Leicester were outclassed by Brentford in a 4-0 defeat. The four corners attempted match a season-high for the veteran, and the performance marks the first occasion this season in which Ayew has tallied more than one accurate cross. Ayew has not found the back of the net since netting the Foxes' lone goal in a Boxing Day loss to Liverpool.