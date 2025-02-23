Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Ayew headshot

Jordan Ayew News: Leads attacking effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Ayew registered six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Friday's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

Ayew led a punchless Leicester attack Friday in crosses (six, two accurate) and corners (four) during his 55 minutes of play as Leicester were outclassed by Brentford in a 4-0 defeat. The four corners attempted match a season-high for the veteran, and the performance marks the first occasion this season in which Ayew has tallied more than one accurate cross. Ayew has not found the back of the net since netting the Foxes' lone goal in a Boxing Day loss to Liverpool.

Jordan Ayew
Leicester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now