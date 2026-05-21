Jordan Beyer Injury: Out for season finale

Beyer (hamstring) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Wolverhampton, according to manager Michael Jackson. "He had a few complications, so hopefully, just for himself, if we can get him back for some part of pre-season, that's the main thing. Baby steps, [we need] to make sure if we do get him back on the pitch, that he can stay on it," he said.

Beyer didn't play a single game in the 2025/26 season due to nagging injury issues, and based on Jackson's words, the expectation would be to have the defender back at some point of the pre-season before the 2026/27 campaign. Beyer hasn't played for Burnley since the 2023/24 campaign.