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Jordan Beyer Injury: Out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Beyer (hamstring) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Wolverhampton, according to manager Michael Jackson. "He had a few complications, so hopefully, just for himself, if we can get him back for some part of pre-season, that's the main thing. Baby steps, [we need] to make sure if we do get him back on the pitch, that he can stay on it," he said.

Beyer didn't play a single game in the 2025/26 season due to nagging injury issues, and based on Jackson's words, the expectation would be to have the defender back at some point of the pre-season before the 2026/27 campaign. Beyer hasn't played for Burnley since the 2023/24 campaign.

Jordan Beyer
Burnley
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