Jordan Beyer Injury: Still recovering
Beyer (hamstring) is still a "little way off" from a return, according to manager Scott Parker, per Holly Bacon of the BBC.
Beyer is still not an option as he deals with his hamstring injury, as the defender needs a bit more time to recover. The good news is that it has been acknowledged before that he is training in some capacity, likely just needing to build up fitness after an injury absence dating back to the start of the season. He only returned from a 19-month-long injury absence in July and has now been out since September, so this is a tough run for the defender, hoping to at least be deemed fit again this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Beyer See More
-
Press Conferences
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes195 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes203 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season261 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season262 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22January 25, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Beyer See More