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Jordan Beyer Injury: Still recovering

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Beyer (hamstring) is still a "little way off" from a return, according to manager Scott Parker, per Holly Bacon of the BBC.

Beyer is still not an option as he deals with his hamstring injury, as the defender needs a bit more time to recover. The good news is that it has been acknowledged before that he is training in some capacity, likely just needing to build up fitness after an injury absence dating back to the start of the season. He only returned from a 19-month-long injury absence in July and has now been out since September, so this is a tough run for the defender, hoping to at least be deemed fit again this season.

Jordan Beyer
Burnley
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