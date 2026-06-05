Jordan Bos News: Solid left wing-back option

Bos has been included in Australia's roster for the World Cup and should be valuable as a defender with plenty of attacking upside.

Bos appears poised to start at left wing-back for Australia, a position that suits his athleticism and willingness to get forward. The 23-year-old has continued his development in Europe with Eredivisie side Feyenoord and offers the Socceroos an important source of width on the left flank. Unlike some of Australia's more defense-minded players, Bos is perfectly capable of carrying the ball into advanced areas and delivering crosses into the box, and he has even scored four goals over his 25 international appearances. That role could give him a huge fantasy boost, particularly if Australia deploys a back five for much of the tournament. He was in great form at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, delivering three goals and five assists in his last 12 matches played for both club and country.