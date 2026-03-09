Jordan Carrillo News: Active display in win

Carrillo had two shots (one on target), created three chances, sent in four crosses (two accurate), made three tackles (all won) and two interceptions and drew four fouls during Friday's 1-0 win over Necaxa.

Carrillo was everywhere his side needed him to be on both ends, getting involved in several dangerous plays in the attach while also providing support when his side didn't have the ball. The lack of end product on his numbers doesn't help but more well-rounded stat lines like this one should significantly boost the midfielder's fantasy stock.